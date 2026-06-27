Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $5.91 Million in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,700 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $5,913,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,493,167 shares of the software company's stock valued at $6,362,192,000 after buying an additional 78,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,157,826 shares of the software company's stock worth $3,006,818,000 after acquiring an additional 70,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682,041 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,677,404,000 after acquiring an additional 123,691 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Autodesk by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,989,372 shares of the software company's stock valued at $884,884,000 after acquiring an additional 952,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $867,480,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Arete Research cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $460.00 to $456.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $312.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Autodesk from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded Autodesk to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $326.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Up 3.4%

ADSK stock opened at $196.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.50 and a 1-year high of $329.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 57.14%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $189.20 per share, for a total transaction of $378,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $756,800. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janesh Moorjani purchased 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $197.67 per share, for a total transaction of $494,175.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 50,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,079,786.31. The trade was a 5.16% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 7,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,644 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report).

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