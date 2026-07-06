Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $805,000 in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,800 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,371 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on JBHT. Truist Financial raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $239.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $285.83 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $267.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $294.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.13%.The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's dividend payout ratio is 27.86%.

Insider Activity

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, insider Bradley W. Hicks sold 7,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.91, for a total transaction of $2,002,040.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,281,125.62. This trade represents a 24.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Hobbs sold 1,272 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.75, for a total transaction of $318,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 91,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,002,802. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,095 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

Further Reading

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