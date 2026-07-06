Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $857,000 in Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,778,925 shares of the company's stock worth $426,869,000 after purchasing an additional 621,797 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 12.6% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 6,665,443 shares of the company's stock worth $660,612,000 after buying an additional 745,650 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.1% in the third quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 5,071,725 shares of the company's stock worth $392,552,000 after acquiring an additional 105,320 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,643,829 shares of the company's stock worth $166,482,000 after acquiring an additional 188,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,920 shares of the company's stock worth $106,918,000 after acquiring an additional 455,707 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Jared Isaacman acquired 193,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $7,847,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 1,787,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,677,920.30. This trade represents a 12.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FOUR. Evercore set a $45.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $68.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOUR

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 0.2%

FOUR opened at $51.23 on Monday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.56 and a 1-year high of $108.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day moving average of $50.66.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 2.63%.Shift4 Payments's revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company's platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company's core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Shift4 Payments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Shift4 Payments wasn't on the list.

While Shift4 Payments currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here