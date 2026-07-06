Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $891,000 in Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Justin William Smart sold 10,848 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $419,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 519,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,124,245.12. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lauren N. Stadler sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,456 shares in the company, valued at $535,550.40. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,648 shares of company stock worth $1,120,958. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRC has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kilroy Realty from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $37.87.

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Kilroy Realty Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of KRC opened at $39.26 on Monday. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $45.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.12. The firm's 50-day moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $270.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.08 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Kilroy Realty's revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.490-3.630 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Kilroy Realty's payout ratio is presently 118.68%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation NYSE: KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company's portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

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