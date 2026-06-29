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Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $2.82 Million Investment in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Written by MarketBeat
June 29, 2026
DexCom logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Louisiana State Employees Retirement System opened a new position in DexCom during the first quarter, buying 44,900 shares valued at about $2.82 million.
  • DexCom reported strong first-quarter results, with EPS of $0.56 topping estimates and revenue of $1.19 billion, up 15% year over year.
  • Despite some insider selling and mixed analyst views, the stock still carries a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $84.88.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,900 shares of the medical device company's stock, valued at approximately $2,820,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $128,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 106,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,034,969.15. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $60,730.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,670.07. The trade was a 3.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 46,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,977 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $70.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $67.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.09. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.11 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. DexCom had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 19.31%.The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXCM. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $84.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DXCM

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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