Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Autoliv, Inc. $ALV

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,900 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 110.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 204 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 212 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALV. Jefferies Financial Group raised Autoliv to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Autoliv from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Autoliv from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $135.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Autoliv

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 19,607 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,548,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 60,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,800,000. This represents a 24.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $116.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock's fifty day moving average is $121.38 and its 200 day moving average is $118.71. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $99.16 and a one year high of $132.17.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 18th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 6.45%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Autoliv's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.42%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv Inc NYSE: ALV is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux's automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

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