Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,973,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 56.9% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 970.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1%

DLR opened at $193.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $146.23 and a one year high of $208.14. The company has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.03. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $192.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.53.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Digital Realty Trust's payout ratio is 128.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $216.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

Further Reading

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