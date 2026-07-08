Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Progyny, Inc. $PGNY

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Progyny by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,421 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 5.4% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Leibman Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 4.6% in the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Progyny by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 12,918 shares of the company's stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PGNY. Zacks Research lowered shares of Progyny from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Progyny from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Progyny from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Progyny

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progyny news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 7,439 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $196,315.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $521,783.08. This trade represents a 27.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Clapp sold 1,530 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $39,137.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 59,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,212.86. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,916 shares of company stock valued at $939,875. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company's stock.

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.57.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Progyny has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.09 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc is a New York-based fertility benefits management company that partners with employers and health plans to design and administer comprehensive family-building programs. The company's digital health platform integrates clinical expertise, patient support tools and data analytics to help members navigate fertility treatments, from in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing to surrogacy and adoption. By focusing on outcomes-based care, Progyny aims to improve success rates while controlling costs for its clients.

The core of Progyny's offering is its proprietary Smart Cycle® benefit, which bundles clinical, emotional and logistical support into a single package.

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