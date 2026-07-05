Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Position in Teradata Corporation $TDC

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,300 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the technology company's stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Teradata by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Teradata by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 80,559 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company's stock.

Get Teradata alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDC. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on TDC

Insider Activity at Teradata

In related news, CRO Richard J. Petley sold 17,227 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $602,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 188,571 shares in the company, valued at $6,599,985. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 5,657 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $190,754.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,322,161.20. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,235. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Teradata Price Performance

TDC opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. Teradata Corporation has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $41.78.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Teradata had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 57.44%. The business had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $430.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradata has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teradata Corporation will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata's product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Teradata, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teradata wasn't on the list.

While Teradata currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here