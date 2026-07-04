Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 18,700 Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,657,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth approximately $6,404,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,612,657 shares of the company's stock worth $113,741,000 after purchasing an additional 17,377 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 175,279 shares of the company's stock worth $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 18,071 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 199,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 36,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In other news, Director Denny Marie Post sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $159,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at $126,191.91. This represents a 55.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $37,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $101,691.48. This trade represents a 26.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 53,074 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,122 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company's stock.

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 0.1%

TNL opened at $76.55 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $55.26 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.45. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.80 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Travel + Leisure's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TNL shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Travel + Leisure from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Travel + Leisure from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Travel + Leisure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co NYSE: TNL is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

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