Go Pro
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 18,700 Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL

Written by MarketBeat
July 4, 2026
Travel + Leisure logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Louisiana State Employees Retirement System opened a new position in Travel + Leisure, buying 18,700 shares worth about $1.29 million in the first quarter.
  • Institutional ownership remains high, with hedge funds and other investors holding 87.54% of the stock, while several funds recently increased or initiated positions.
  • Travel + Leisure reported better-than-expected quarterly results with EPS of $1.45 versus $1.31 expected, and it also paid a quarterly dividend of $0.60, yielding about 3.1% annualized.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Travel + Leisure.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,657,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth approximately $6,404,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,612,657 shares of the company's stock worth $113,741,000 after purchasing an additional 17,377 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 175,279 shares of the company's stock worth $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 18,071 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 199,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 36,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In other news, Director Denny Marie Post sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $159,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at $126,191.91. This represents a 55.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $37,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $101,691.48. This trade represents a 26.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 53,074 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,122 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company's stock.

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 0.1%

TNL opened at $76.55 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $55.26 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.45. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.80 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Travel + Leisure's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TNL shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Travel + Leisure from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Travel + Leisure from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Travel + Leisure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Profile

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co NYSE: TNL is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Travel + Leisure Right Now?

Before you consider Travel + Leisure, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Travel + Leisure wasn't on the list.

While Travel + Leisure currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

5 Tech Stocks to Buy on the July Pullback
5 Tech Stocks to Buy on the July Pullback
By Thomas Hughes | June 29, 2026
tc pixel
Goldman Sachs: 300 million jobs will disappear
Goldman Sachs: 300 million jobs will disappear
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
As Stablecoins Keep Growing, These 2 Stocks Benefit
As Stablecoins Keep Growing, These 2 Stocks Benefit
By Nathan Reiff | June 28, 2026
AirJoule Unveils Prime System, Clearing Path to Commercialization
AirJoule Unveils Prime System, Clearing Path to Commercialization
By Thomas Hughes | July 1, 2026
Shorting the Grid: Bloom Energy’s $25B AI Power Play
Shorting the Grid: Bloom Energy’s $25B AI Power Play
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 2, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
SanDisk’s Volatility May Be Telling Bulls What They Want to Hear
SanDisk’s Volatility May Be Telling Bulls What They Want to Hear
By Sam Quirke | July 2, 2026
The AI Boom Has a Second Act—And It's Playing Out in Optics
The AI Boom Has a Second Act—And It's Playing Out in Optics
By Bridget Bennett | June 29, 2026

Recent Videos

Cash Out of These Stocks Before Q3. Buy These 8 Beaten Down Stocks Instead.
Cash Out of These Stocks Before Q3. Buy These 8 Beaten Down Stocks Instead.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Microsoft Shareholder...Get READY for Christmas
If You Are a Microsoft Shareholder...Get READY for Christmas
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The AI Bubble Is About to Get Ugly. Most Aren‘t Ready.
The AI Bubble Is About to Get Ugly. Most Aren't Ready.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines