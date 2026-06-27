Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 38,300 Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,521,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 152,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 13,342 shares of the company's stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $469,461,000. BNP Paribas boosted its stake in Datadog by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 41,280 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 1,964.8% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 38,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 36,683 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Datadog Trading Up 8.5%

Datadog stock opened at $239.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.01 and a 12 month high of $278.70. The stock has a market cap of $85.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 630.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.Datadog's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Datadog from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $242.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Datadog

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $9,551,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 509,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $112,651,610.85. This represents a 7.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,371 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $1,256,330.61. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 127,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,909,136.06. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,455,364 shares of company stock worth $306,341,930. Insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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