Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 56,600 HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company's stock.

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HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.16. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $44.13.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.08%.The company had revenue of $124.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $112.24 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. Analysts predict that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital's dividend payout ratio is 485.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc NYSE: HASI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong's core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

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