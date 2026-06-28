Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 81,400 Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 81,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,193,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,271,290 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $646,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ally Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,708,942 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $394,432,000 after buying an additional 295,048 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ally Financial by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,071,504 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $274,978,000 after buying an additional 444,756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381,838 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $243,795,000 after buying an additional 241,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,867,023 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $175,137,000 after buying an additional 20,198 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Ally Financial

In related news, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $210,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 93,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,083.78. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 39,675 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,792,119.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 477,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,574,411.59. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ally Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial set a $54.00 price target on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $53.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALLY

Ally Financial Price Performance

Ally Financial stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The stock's 50 day moving average is $43.73 and its 200-day moving average is $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.14 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 16.47%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ally Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc is a leading digital financial services company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking, lending, and insurance products designed for retail and commercial customers. Through its online-only platform, Ally Bank provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and home mortgages, emphasizing competitive rates and user-friendly mobile and web experiences.

In addition to its banking operations, Ally Financial is a major player in automotive financing and leasing.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ally Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ally Financial wasn't on the list.

While Ally Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here