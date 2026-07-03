Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $1.38 Million Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. $VCTR

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,469 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,318 shares of the company's stock worth $21,199,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the company's stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $3,747,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Victory Capital by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VCTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Victory Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Victory Capital from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $86.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Victory Capital

Victory Capital Trading Up 2.3%

Victory Capital stock opened at $87.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.03 and a 12 month high of $90.19.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $387.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.97 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 25.79%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Victory Capital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Victory Capital's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital NASDAQ: VCTR is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative investments. Serving institutional, intermediary and retail clients, the company delivers tailored solutions through active, research-driven portfolio management. Its product lineup includes traditional mutual funds, separately managed accounts, sub-advisory services and specialized strategies such as ESG-focused and municipal bond portfolios.

Founded in 1988, Victory Capital has expanded its capabilities via both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, integrating experienced investment teams to enhance its offerings in areas like smart beta, global equity and fixed income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR - Free Report).

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