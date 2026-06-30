Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $2.27 Million Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,265,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,869 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 837,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,978,000 after acquiring an additional 27,888 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 69,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 18,088 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 227,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,819,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,973 shares of the company's stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mohawk Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (down from $149.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research raised Mohawk Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Mohawk Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $123.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on MHK

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $527,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,638,250. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 16,600 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $1,875,302.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,492.04. This represents a 54.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 40,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,321 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company's stock.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of MHK stock opened at $118.94 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.99 and a fifty-two week high of $143.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $106.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.90. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.77%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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