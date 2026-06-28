Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $3.62 Million Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,900 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $3,625,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STRL. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,751 shares of the construction company's stock worth $261,129,000 after acquiring an additional 433,311 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 654,096 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $222,184,000 after acquiring an additional 299,724 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 83.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 606,236 shares of the construction company's stock worth $205,926,000 after purchasing an additional 275,830 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 29.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,387 shares of the construction company's stock worth $324,526,000 after purchasing an additional 219,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 104.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 364,830 shares of the construction company's stock worth $123,925,000 after purchasing an additional 186,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company's stock.

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Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 8.7%

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $804.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $761.90 and a 200 day moving average of $513.48. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.07 and a 52 week high of $1,005.68.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $825.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.58 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total transaction of $24,878,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 290,593 shares in the company, valued at $144,590,359.01. The trade was a 14.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $720.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sterling Infrastructure

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

See Also

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