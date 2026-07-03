Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 61.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 83.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $1,524,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 94,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,742.16. This trade represents a 17.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 50,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $3,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 502,558 shares in the company, valued at $37,330,008.24. The trade was a 9.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $8,928,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.40% of the company's stock.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 12.9%

AMKR opened at $69.65 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $75.56 and its 200-day moving average is $57.84. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $96.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 2.20.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.0835 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Amkor Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $69.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMKR

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

Further Reading

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