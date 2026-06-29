Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,500 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 69,549 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Dominion Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,459 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.6% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 141,130 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $8,725,000 after buying an additional 8,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company's stock.

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Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $69.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $70.17. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.48 and a 200-day moving average of $62.83.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 16.93%.The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Dominion Energy's revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio is 78.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on D

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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