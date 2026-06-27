Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,700 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $6,232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $93,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $668,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MPWR alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 25,674 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,010.50, for a total value of $25,943,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 174,982 shares in the company, valued at $176,819,311. This trade represents a 12.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total transaction of $49,636,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 205,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,769,463.45. This represents a 12.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,043 shares of company stock valued at $160,843,106. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of MPWR opened at $1,316.24 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $686.87 and a 12 month high of $1,714.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,553.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,246.82. The firm has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 94.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.69.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Monolithic Power Systems's payout ratio is presently 57.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 price objective on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,599.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Monolithic Power Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Monolithic Power Systems wasn't on the list.

While Monolithic Power Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here