Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in TransUnion $TRU

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,800 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,861,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,761 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 34,867 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 1,318.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 578,599 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $50,917,000 after buying an additional 24,736 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in TransUnion by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,019 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $50,690,000 after buying an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. New Street Research set a $100.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered TransUnion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on TransUnion from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TransUnion from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TRU

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $70,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 65,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,642,292.82. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,279,770. This represents a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,666 shares of company stock worth $1,843,542. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $70.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. TransUnion has a one year low of $63.37 and a one year high of $99.39. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. TransUnion's payout ratio is presently 13.85%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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