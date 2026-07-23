Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW Position Boosted by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 2,629.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,941 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 39,441 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.'s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $9,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its position in Lowe's Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 3,723 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research set a $254.00 target price on Lowe's Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett cut their target price on Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reduced their target price on Lowe's Companies from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Lowe's Companies from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $264.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $3,139,885.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,828,291.50. The trade was a 26.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $2,097,477.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,883.02. The trade was a 36.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,980 shares of company stock worth $5,796,937. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $204.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.76. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.88 and a 52 week high of $293.06. The company has a market cap of $114.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The firm had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is 40.57%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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