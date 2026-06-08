Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW Position Cut by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,943,504 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 4,988 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.70% of Lowe's Companies worth $951,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 12,124 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,378 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe's Companies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Lowe's Companies from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Lowe's Companies from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark began coverage on Lowe's Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Lowe's Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $264.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Lowe's Companies Stock Up 0.0%

LOW opened at $210.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.65. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.40 and a fifty-two week high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The company's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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