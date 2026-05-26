Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,917 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $11,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 15.7% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 802,990 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $201,801,000 after acquiring an additional 108,813 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 13.4% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,832 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $105,759,000 after acquiring an additional 49,858 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 134.3% in the third quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,252 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $14,137,000 after acquiring an additional 32,240 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 31,380 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 2.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,286,782 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $323,381,000 after acquiring an additional 33,686 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lowe's Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $215.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $120.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.95. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lowe's Companies from $292.00 to $277.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Argus lifted their target price on Lowe's Companies from $286.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $264.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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