Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,688 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 13,132 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.12% of Lowe's Companies worth $164,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Lowe's Companies by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $7,889,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Lowe's Companies by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Lowe's Companies by 22.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in Lowe's Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 12,124 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 13.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,378 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lowe's Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $235.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.89. The firm has a market cap of $131.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.97. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.33 and a 1-year high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The company's revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $313.00 to $303.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $250.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $285.00 to $284.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $316.00 to $315.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe's Companies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $289.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LOW

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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