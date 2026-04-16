Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Bought by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa grew its position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,973 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $15,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 802,990 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $201,801,000 after purchasing an additional 108,813 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,832 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $105,759,000 after acquiring an additional 49,858 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $558,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,286,782 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $323,381,000 after acquiring an additional 33,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lowe's Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe's Companies this week:

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $244.12 on Thursday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.33 and a fifty-two week high of $293.06. The stock's 50-day moving average is $253.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.75. The firm has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.The company had revenue of $20.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $285.00 to $284.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $294.00) on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $313.00 to $303.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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