Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,797 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 17,225 shares during the period. Lowe's Companies makes up 0.8% of Glenview Trust Co's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Glenview Trust Co's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $50,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 78.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lowe's Companies from $325.00 to $279.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $276.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on Lowe's Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Lowe's Companies from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LOW

Lowe's Companies Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $215.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $293.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.11.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The company's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

Lowe's Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe's Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lowe's delivered better-than-expected Q1 results, with EPS of $3.03 beating estimates and revenue rising 10.3% year over year to $23.08 billion, suggesting the business is still executing well. LOW Q1 Deep Dive: Pro Segment, Online Growth, and AI Initiatives Drive Stable Performance

Lowe's delivered better-than-expected Q1 results, with EPS of $3.03 beating estimates and revenue rising 10.3% year over year to $23.08 billion, suggesting the business is still executing well. Positive Sentiment: The company highlighted strength in its Pro segment, online growth, and new AI-driven tools for contractors, which could support sales and efficiency over time. Lowe's Boosts Pro Efficiency with AI-Driven Material Lists

The company highlighted strength in its Pro segment, online growth, and new AI-driven tools for contractors, which could support sales and efficiency over time. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts still see upside, with several firms maintaining buy/overweight-style ratings despite trimming targets after the earnings release, indicating Street sentiment is cautious but not outright bearish.

Some analysts still see upside, with several firms maintaining buy/overweight-style ratings despite trimming targets after the earnings release, indicating Street sentiment is cautious but not outright bearish. Neutral Sentiment: Lowe's kept its full-year outlook intact, which reassured investors that management is not seeing a major near-term breakdown in demand.

Lowe's kept its full-year outlook intact, which reassured investors that management is not seeing a major near-term breakdown in demand. Neutral Sentiment: The stock is also drawing attention to valuation discussions, with one article estimating fair value around $263 after the results, implying the shares may be approaching a more balanced risk/reward setup. US$263: That's What Analysts Think Lowe's Companies, Inc. Is Worth After Its Latest Results

The stock is also drawing attention to valuation discussions, with one article estimating fair value around $263 after the results, implying the shares may be approaching a more balanced risk/reward setup. Negative Sentiment: Multiple analysts lowered price targets after the report, signaling concern that profit growth could remain constrained even though earnings beat estimates.

Multiple analysts lowered price targets after the report, signaling concern that profit growth could remain constrained even though earnings beat estimates. Negative Sentiment: Banks including BofA and RBC pointed to weak DIY discretionary demand, category pressure, rising rates, and cost inflation as risks to Lowe's 2026 earnings outlook.

Banks including BofA and RBC pointed to weak DIY discretionary demand, category pressure, rising rates, and cost inflation as risks to Lowe's 2026 earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: Several articles noted the shares sold off after earnings and may take time to recover, reflecting investor skepticism about how quickly housing-market headwinds will ease. Lowe's Finds Support at $215 After Q1 Earnings Sell-Off

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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