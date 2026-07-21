Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,913 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 71,607 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $21,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 630,956 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $152,161,000 after acquiring an additional 21,119 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe's Companies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,441 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $107,664,000 after acquiring an additional 25,609 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 207,797 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $50,112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,225 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lowe's Companies by 133.9% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 993,332 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $239,552,000 after purchasing an additional 22,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Lowe's Companies from $264.00 to $232.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Lowe's Companies from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $264.57.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe's Companies

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $2,097,477.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,628,883.02. The trade was a 36.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total transaction of $559,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,220 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,842.60. This trade represents a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 25,980 shares of company stock worth $5,796,937 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe's Companies stock opened at $204.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $216.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.29. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.40 and a 52-week high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The business's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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