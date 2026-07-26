Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Sold by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lowered its stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,900 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 224,642 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.06% of Lowe's Companies worth $81,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 22.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 12,124 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 13.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,378 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $303.00 to $281.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Lowe's Companies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe's Companies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $207.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.40 and a 1 year high of $293.06. The stock's fifty day moving average is $215.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.22.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe's Companies

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $2,097,477.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,883.02. This represents a 36.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total transaction of $559,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,220 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,525,842.60. This trade represents a 11.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 25,980 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,937 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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