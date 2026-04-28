Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Sold by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC cut its holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,181 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 39,349 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $50,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $7,889,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Lowe's Companies by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Lowe's Companies by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Lowe's Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 12,124 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Lowe's Companies by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,378 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lowe's Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $242.47 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $247.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.94. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.33 and a 12 month high of $293.06. The company has a market capitalization of $135.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The business had revenue of $20.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is presently 40.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lowe's Companies from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $313.00 to $303.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe's Companies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Further Reading

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