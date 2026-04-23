Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW Stock Position Decreased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,618 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 12,348 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.06% of Lowe's Companies worth $76,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe's Companies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $294.00) on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $289.24.

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Lowe's Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $244.95 on Thursday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $210.33 and a one year high of $293.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.74. The stock has a market cap of $137.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.51%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Further Reading

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