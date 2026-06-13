LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA Holdings Lifted by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA - Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,280 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of LPL Financial worth $26,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 3,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 78 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 49.5% in the second quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.01, for a total transaction of $366,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,535,188.03. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPLA. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $369.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $380.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $398.86.

Read Our Latest Report on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Stock Up 3.6%

LPLA stock opened at $295.66 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.15 and a 12 month high of $403.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.11. LPL Financial had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. LPL Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA is a U.S.-focused financial services firm that provides brokerage, custodial and advisory platforms to independent financial advisors, registered investment advisers and institutions. Operating primarily as an independent broker-dealer and custodian, the company supports a network of advisors with the operational, compliance and clearing infrastructure needed to manage client accounts and deliver investment advice outside of traditional wirehouse models.

The firm's product and service offerings include trade execution and clearing, custody services, retirement plan services, model portfolio and advisory platforms, wealth management technology, investment research and product access across equities, fixed income, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and insurance and annuity solutions.

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