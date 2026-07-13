LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA - Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,528 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 8,956 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.21% of LPL Financial worth $50,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 42.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,126 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $68,414,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,636,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,360 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $396.00 to $390.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $374.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $412.00 to $394.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $396.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LPL Financial

LPL Financial News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting LPL Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on LPL Financial to $387 and reiterated an overweight view, signaling continued confidence in the company’s valuation and growth outlook.

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on LPL Financial to $387 and reiterated an overweight view, signaling continued confidence in the company’s valuation and growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Barclays set a new $394 price target on LPL Financial, reinforcing a bullish analyst consensus around the stock.

Barclays set a new $394 price target on LPL Financial, reinforcing a bullish analyst consensus around the stock. Positive Sentiment: LPL Financial and its acquired Commonwealth unit earned the top two rankings in the 2026 JD Power independent advisor satisfaction study, which may support the company’s reputation with advisors and help attract assets and new relationships. LPL Financial Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

LPL Financial and its acquired Commonwealth unit earned the top two rankings in the 2026 JD Power independent advisor satisfaction study, which may support the company’s reputation with advisors and help attract assets and new relationships. Positive Sentiment: Haskin Private Wealth Advisors joined LPL’s independent advisor network, a sign of ongoing recruiting and platform growth. Haskin Private Wealth Advisors Joins LPL’s Independent Advisor Network

Haskin Private Wealth Advisors joined LPL’s independent advisor network, a sign of ongoing recruiting and platform growth. Neutral Sentiment: LPL announced it will report second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 30, which keeps investors focused on upcoming results rather than providing new operating data yet.

LPL announced it will report second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 30, which keeps investors focused on upcoming results rather than providing new operating data yet. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed 0 shares reported, so it does not currently suggest meaningful bearish positioning.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 308 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $94,248.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,962,990. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,110 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.01, for a total transaction of $366,311.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,535,188.03. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,887 shares of company stock worth $613,144. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $317.03 on Monday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.15 and a 1-year high of $403.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.11. LPL Financial had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. LPL Financial's quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 23.02 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. LPL Financial's dividend payout ratio is 10.71%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA is a U.S.-focused financial services firm that provides brokerage, custodial and advisory platforms to independent financial advisors, registered investment advisers and institutions. Operating primarily as an independent broker-dealer and custodian, the company supports a network of advisors with the operational, compliance and clearing infrastructure needed to manage client accounts and deliver investment advice outside of traditional wirehouse models.

The firm's product and service offerings include trade execution and clearing, custody services, retirement plan services, model portfolio and advisory platforms, wealth management technology, investment research and product access across equities, fixed income, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and insurance and annuity solutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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