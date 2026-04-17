LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA Stock Holdings Decreased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA - Free Report) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,561 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 7,909 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 732 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 86 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 2,109 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.15, for a total value of $675,196.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,838.15. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 2,212 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.75, for a total transaction of $682,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,694,420. This trade represents a 28.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,569 shares of company stock worth $2,720,733. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $312.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.51 and a fifty-two week high of $403.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.15. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.41. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. LPL Financial's dividend payout ratio is 10.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of LPL Financial from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $406.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $433.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $435.00 to $369.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $401.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LPLA

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA is a U.S.-focused financial services firm that provides brokerage, custodial and advisory platforms to independent financial advisors, registered investment advisers and institutions. Operating primarily as an independent broker-dealer and custodian, the company supports a network of advisors with the operational, compliance and clearing infrastructure needed to manage client accounts and deliver investment advice outside of traditional wirehouse models.

The firm's product and service offerings include trade execution and clearing, custody services, retirement plan services, model portfolio and advisory platforms, wealth management technology, investment research and product access across equities, fixed income, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and insurance and annuity solutions.

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