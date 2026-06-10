LPL Financial LLC Buys 111,477 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC - Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 909,716 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 111,477 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $189,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Quarry LP bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 45,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $9,925,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,370,906.93. This trade represents a 80.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Novosel sold 1,800 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.73, for a total transaction of $411,714.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at $710,664.11. This represents a 36.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $263.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $247.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $237.50 to $238.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $243.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of PNC stock opened at $231.51 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $172.73 and a 12-month high of $243.94. The company has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.40. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.51%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

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