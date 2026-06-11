LPL Financial LLC Buys 51,530 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982,406 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 51,530 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Texas Instruments worth $170,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Texas Instruments from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $267.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,465,176.86. Following the sale, the vice president owned 24,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,235.74. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at $57,280,308.48. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.3%

NASDAQ TXN opened at $282.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $267.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.73 and a 52 week high of $331.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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