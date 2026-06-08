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LPL Financial LLC Buys 54,322 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Written by MarketBeat
June 8, 2026
Johnson & Johnson logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • LPL Financial LLC boosted its Johnson & Johnson stake by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, buying 54,322 additional shares and bringing its total holding to about 5.04 million shares valued at roughly $1.04 billion.
  • Johnson & Johnson reported better-than-expected first-quarter results, with EPS of $2.70 on revenue of $24.06 billion, and lifted its full-year 2026 EPS guidance to $11.45-$11.65.
  • The company also raised its quarterly dividend to $1.34 per share, implying an annualized payout of $5.36 and a yield of about 2.3%, while analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy on average.
  • Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson.

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,042,090 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 54,322 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,043,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenberg Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $954,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 378,256 shares of the company's stock worth $70,136,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,030,835 shares of the company's stock worth $932,835,000 after acquiring an additional 208,765 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 59,577 shares of the company's stock worth $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 161,343 shares of the company's stock worth $33,390,000 after acquiring an additional 26,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $232.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $560.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.26. The stock's 50 day moving average is $231.98 and its 200 day moving average is $226.15. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $149.04 and a twelve month high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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