LPL Financial LLC Has $146.73 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272,518 shares of the company's stock after selling 64,628 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of American Electric Power worth $146,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 23,439 shares of the company's stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company's stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 16.2% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 632 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Electric Power from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEP

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $128.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock's 50-day moving average is $131.38 and its 200-day moving average is $125.59. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.72 and a 1-year high of $139.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 16.29%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. American Electric Power's payout ratio is 55.80%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

Further Reading

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