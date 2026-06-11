LPL Financial LLC Has $162.65 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,705,827 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 34,717 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Boston Scientific worth $162,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $2,199,395,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 223.7% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 5,312,504 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $518,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,548 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $252,918,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 30.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,799,040 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $956,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $204,812,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Boston Scientific from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $776,057.76. This represents a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,348.12. The trade was a 16.44% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The stock has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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