LPL Financial LLC Has $177.95 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,781,147 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 68,435 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Charles Schwab worth $177,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co increased its position in Charles Schwab by 82.2% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 89,224 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,518,000 after buying an additional 40,257 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Charles Schwab by 34.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 296,409 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,298,000 after buying an additional 75,820 shares during the last quarter. Juno Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $2,591,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Charles Schwab by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,437,222 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $344,410,000 after buying an additional 396,358 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.7%

SCHW stock opened at $88.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.96 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Key Stories Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,228. This trade represents a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $794,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,986,600. The trade was a 21.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,700 shares of company stock worth $5,889,131. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $116.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

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