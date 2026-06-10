LPL Financial LLC Has $239.85 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,401,146 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 63,490 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Lam Research worth $239,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $26,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Get Lam Research alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,839 shares of company stock worth $8,561,667. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $327.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $87.75 and a 1 year high of $349.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.81. The firm has a market cap of $409.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays set a $275.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $575.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $306.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lam Research, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lam Research wasn't on the list.

While Lam Research currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here