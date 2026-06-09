LPL Financial LLC Has $425.33 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 483,882 shares of the investment management company's stock after buying an additional 17,741 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $425,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.5% in the second quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 50 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $1,045.74 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $609.31 and a 1-year high of $1,098.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $941.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $903.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.12 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ stock has been buoyed by a stronger tone in financial shares overall, with sector updates showing banks and financials moving higher during the session, which supports GS as a bellwether for the group.

Goldman Sachs’ stock has been buoyed by a stronger tone in financial shares overall, with sector updates showing banks and financials moving higher during the session, which supports GS as a bellwether for the group. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlight Goldman’s bullish research calls and market commentary, including additions to its U.S. Conviction List and upbeat views on stocks with upside potential, reinforcing investor confidence in the firm’s market positioning.

Several articles highlight Goldman’s bullish research calls and market commentary, including additions to its U.S. Conviction List and upbeat views on stocks with upside potential, reinforcing investor confidence in the firm’s market positioning. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also noted Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon’s comments that the market has enough capital to fund major AI IPOs such as SpaceX, Anthropic, and OpenAI, which underscores Goldman’s role in high-profile capital markets activity.

Coverage also noted Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon’s comments that the market has enough capital to fund major AI IPOs such as SpaceX, Anthropic, and OpenAI, which underscores Goldman’s role in high-profile capital markets activity. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ warning that the market is showing increasing signs of exuberance around AI and other growth themes may be seen as prudent risk management rather than a direct negative for earnings.

Goldman Sachs’ warning that the market is showing increasing signs of exuberance around AI and other growth themes may be seen as prudent risk management rather than a direct negative for earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that Goldman pushed its Fed rate-cut expectations out to 2027 after strong U.S. jobs data could affect rate-sensitive sectors, but the direct impact on GS is unclear and may simply reflect a firmer macro backdrop.

Reports that Goldman pushed its Fed rate-cut expectations out to 2027 after strong U.S. jobs data could affect rate-sensitive sectors, but the direct impact on GS is unclear and may simply reflect a firmer macro backdrop. Negative Sentiment: The biggest offset is the broader weakness in financial stocks reported late Monday, which could cap upside if investors rotate out of banks and brokers.

The biggest offset is the broader weakness in financial stocks reported late Monday, which could cap upside if investors rotate out of banks and brokers. Negative Sentiment: News that chief legal officer Kathy Ruemmler will remain as an adviser after resigning over Epstein ties adds an overhang of reputational and governance scrutiny, even if it is not a core business issue.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. This trade represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,889,079.46. This represents a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $839.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $765.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $943.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report).

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