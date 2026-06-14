LRT Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

LRT Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,851 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 8,283 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 647 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,356 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Winthrop Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp upgraded Texas Instruments from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $267.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,337,928.50. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total value of $7,871,947.20. Following the sale, the vice president owned 53,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,084,815.06. This trade represents a 34.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $301.12 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.73 and a 1-year high of $331.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $271.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.18.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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