LRT Capital Management LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in RLI Corp. $RLI

LRT Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI - Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,088 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 19,734 shares during the period. RLI accounts for approximately 2.3% of LRT Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. LRT Capital Management LLC's holdings in RLI were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in RLI by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in RLI by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,599 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in RLI by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 63,531 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter valued at $3,038,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in RLI by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,325 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company's stock.

Get RLI alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RLI news, Director David B. Duclos acquired 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $129,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $508,462.20. This trade represents a 34.34% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clark C. Kellogg purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.90 per share, for a total transaction of $152,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,502 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $229,151.80. This trade represents a 199.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $858,955. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company's stock.

RLI Stock Performance

RLI stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $53.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.41. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $74.17.

RLI (NYSE:RLI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $423.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.47 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 20.81%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This is a boost from RLI's previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. RLI's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded RLI from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research upgraded RLI from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered RLI from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RLI from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered RLI from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RLI

About RLI

RLI Corporation NYSE: RLI is a specialty property and casualty insurance company focused on underwriting niche risks for businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, the company operates through a network of independent agents and brokers, offering customized coverage solutions. RLI's approach emphasizes disciplined underwriting, targeted product development and strong customer service to maintain profitability and long-term growth.

Founded in 1965 as Replacement Lens, Inc, RLI initially provided insurance for contact lens manufacturers before shifting its focus to specialty insurance in the 1980s.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RLI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RLI wasn't on the list.

While RLI currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here