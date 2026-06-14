LRT Capital Management LLC Sells 10,863 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

LRT Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Free Report) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,085 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 10,863 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC's holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 1,226.7% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of Sun Communities from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $126.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $126.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.35. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $137.85.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $500.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $472.40 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 62.29% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sun Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.870-7.070 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Sun Communities's payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other news, EVP Fernando Castro-Caratini sold 23,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $2,955,212.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,244,051.14. This represents a 70.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

Further Reading

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