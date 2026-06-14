LRT Capital Management LLC Sells 50,358 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

LRT Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,802 shares of the cable giant's stock after selling 50,358 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC's holdings in Comcast were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,311,219 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $11,038,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,829 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 11,327,445 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $355,908,000 after acquiring an additional 113,461 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,754,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 232,883 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 97,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 9.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,834,053 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $246,146,000 after acquiring an additional 693,156 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Comcast

Here are the key news stories impacting Comcast this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are highlighting Comcast as a potentially cheap stock, with multiple recent articles pointing to attractive valuation metrics and a bullish case from value-focused investors. This has helped keep the name on traders’ watchlists. Is Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

Investors are highlighting Comcast as a potentially cheap stock, with multiple recent articles pointing to attractive valuation metrics and a bullish case from value-focused investors. This has helped keep the name on traders’ watchlists. Positive Sentiment: Comcast is also drawing attention for its planned bilingual 2026 FIFA World Cup coverage across Xfinity and Xumo platforms, which could boost engagement, streaming usage, and ad opportunities if the rollout resonates with viewers. Comcast Bets On Bilingual World Cup Coverage To Deepen Xfinity Engagement

Comcast is also drawing attention for its planned bilingual 2026 FIFA World Cup coverage across Xfinity and Xumo platforms, which could boost engagement, streaming usage, and ad opportunities if the rollout resonates with viewers. Neutral Sentiment: Recent market commentary says Comcast has been “rising higher than the market,” but the move appears tied more to trading momentum and stock screening than to a major new fundamental catalyst. Comcast (CMCSA) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Recent market commentary says Comcast has been “rising higher than the market,” but the move appears tied more to trading momentum and stock screening than to a major new fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles note that Comcast remains a “mixed bag,” with valuation looking attractive but broadband weakness continuing to weigh on the longer-term growth story.

Several articles note that Comcast remains a “mixed bag,” with valuation looking attractive but broadband weakness continuing to weigh on the longer-term growth story. Negative Sentiment: Comcast’s stock is still under pressure overall and remains well below recent moving averages, reflecting investor caution about growth, competition, and the broadband overhang.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm's 50 day moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average is $28.31. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.13 and a 12 month high of $36.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.42 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Comcast's revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Comcast's dividend payout ratio is 25.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. New Street Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comcast to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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