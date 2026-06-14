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LRT Capital Management LLC Takes $601,000 Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Written by MarketBeat
June 14, 2026
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Key Points

  • LRT Capital Management opened a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, buying 663 shares valued at about $601,000 in the fourth quarter.
  • The stock has attracted heavy institutional interest overall, with large investors such as Norges Bank and others increasing holdings; 93.46% of shares are owned by institutions and hedge funds.
  • Monolithic Power Systems reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $5.10 beating estimates and revenue rising 26.1% year over year, while analysts remain mostly bullish with a consensus Moderate Buy rating.
  • Interested in Monolithic Power Systems? Here are five stocks we like better.

LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 663 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $658,656,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 77,483.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 262,231 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $237,676,000 after purchasing an additional 261,893 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 701,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $635,770,000 after purchasing an additional 253,653 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 604,802 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $548,168,000 after purchasing an additional 242,740 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 36.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 529,124 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $386,991,000 after purchasing an additional 140,269 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $1,577.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.68 and a 52-week high of $1,714.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,510.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,208.07.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,599.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MPWR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 25,674 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,010.50, for a total value of $25,943,577.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 174,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at $176,819,311. The trade was a 12.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eugen J. Elmiger sold 12,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,584.96, for a total value of $19,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,953.92. This represents a 68.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 113,073 shares of company stock worth $160,875,958 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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