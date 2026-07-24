Lsb Industries Inc. $LXU Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU - Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,745,204 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 139,996 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 2.43% of Lsb Industries worth $26,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lsb Industries by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,916 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Lsb Industries during the first quarter worth $697,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lsb Industries by 22.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,493 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 32,516 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Lsb Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,804 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Lsb Industries in the second quarter worth $1,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Lsb Industries news, SVP Kristy Carver sold 9,554 shares of Lsb Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $118,278.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,455.76. The trade was a 16.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn F. White sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 202,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,370.20. This trade represents a 16.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Lsb Industries Stock Up 3.3%

Lsb Industries stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.34. Lsb Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22. The stock's fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Lsb Industries had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 7.16%.The business had revenue of $169.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.19 million. Analysts predict that Lsb Industries Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LXU. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lsb Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. UBS Group set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lsb Industries and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lsb Industries from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lsb Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lsb Industries currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lsb Industries

About Lsb Industries

LSB Industries, Inc NYSE: LXU is an Oklahoma City–based manufacturer of chemical products serving the agricultural, industrial and defense markets. The company operates primarily through two segments: Fertilizer Solutions and Commodities Solutions. Through its Fertilizer Solutions segment, LSB produces primary nitrogen products—including anhydrous ammonia and technical-grade ammonium nitrate—that are sold to fertilizer distributors and agricultural retailers across North America. Its Commodities Solutions segment manufactures and sells nitric acid, sodium nitrate and other nitrate-based compounds for industrial applications such as mining, water treatment and specialty chemical production, as well as defense-related formulations used in munitions and pyrotechnics.

Incorporated in 1969, LSB Industries has grown from a single production site to multiple manufacturing facilities strategically located in the central United States.

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