LSI Industries Inc. $LYTS Stock Holdings Reduced by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS - Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,503,148 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 50,805 shares during the period. LSI Industries comprises about 1.1% of Systematic Financial Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 6.82% of LSI Industries worth $46,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,534 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,714 shares of the construction company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in LSI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at LSI Industries

In other LSI Industries news, Director Wilfred T. Ogara sold 10,369 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $249,789.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 103,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,795.74. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Galeese sold 136,578 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $3,317,479.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,165.52. This represents a 44.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 256,173 shares of company stock worth $6,220,368. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LYTS. Zacks Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of LSI Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $28.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on LSI Industries

LSI Industries Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of LSI Industries stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.75 million, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.20. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $27.36.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.34). LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $150.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.53 million. Equities analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc NASDAQ: LYTS is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of lighting, graphics and building technology products. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company develops energy-efficient LED lighting systems, branded and digital graphic displays, and integrated building technology solutions. Serving customers in the retail, quick-service and convenience store, industrial, hospitality and transportation markets, LSI combines design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities to address both aesthetic and functional needs.

In its lighting segment, LSI offers interior and exterior LED fixtures, canopy lights, high-bay and low-bay systems, and specialized horticultural grow lights.

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