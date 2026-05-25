LSV Asset Management Acquires 105,500 Shares of Global Payments Inc. $GPN

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN - Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,100 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.19% of Global Payments worth $34,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,542,460 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,955,908,000 after purchasing an additional 149,441 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,409,697 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $883,111,000 after purchasing an additional 500,887 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,349,876 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $610,633,000 after purchasing an additional 499,695 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,892 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $345,524,000 after purchasing an additional 523,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,630,068 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $218,506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Global Payments

Here are the key news stories impacting Global Payments this week:

Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed its Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $3.49 from $3.55 and its Q3 2026 estimate to $3.66 from $3.69, which may pressure sentiment around near-term earnings. Global Payments estimate update

Zacks Research trimmed its Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $3.49 from $3.55 and its Q3 2026 estimate to $3.66 from $3.69, which may pressure sentiment around near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: The firm also cut its Q1 2027 EPS forecast to $3.40 from $3.47 and lowered FY2028 earnings expectations to $19.00 from $19.26, adding to a cautious near-term view. Global Payments estimate update

The firm also cut its Q1 2027 EPS forecast to $3.40 from $3.47 and lowered FY2028 earnings expectations to $19.00 from $19.26, adding to a cautious near-term view. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research reiterated a Hold rating, signaling limited conviction despite the recent estimate changes. Global Payments analyst note

Zacks Research reiterated a rating, signaling limited conviction despite the recent estimate changes. Positive Sentiment: Some longer-dated forecasts improved, including FY2027 EPS to $16.43 from $16.24, Q3 2027 EPS to $4.37 from $4.30, Q4 2027 EPS to $4.51 from $4.32, and Q4 2026 EPS to $3.74 from $3.72, suggesting better earnings power later in the cycle. Global Payments estimate update

Some longer-dated forecasts improved, including FY2027 EPS to $16.43 from $16.24, Q3 2027 EPS to $4.37 from $4.30, Q4 2027 EPS to $4.51 from $4.32, and Q4 2026 EPS to $3.74 from $3.72, suggesting better earnings power later in the cycle. Neutral Sentiment: A separate article highlighted broader S&P 500 payment-trend themes that could support the stock, but it did not present a direct company-specific catalyst. Payment trends article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens set a $80.00 target price on Global Payments and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Global Payments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Global Payments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on Global Payments from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Global Payments from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Global Payments

Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE GPN opened at $73.27 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average is $68.76 and its 200 day moving average is $73.65. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.45 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of -35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.14. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 7.99%.The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Global Payments's payout ratio is presently -49.02%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc NYSE: GPN is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

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