LSV Asset Management Acquires 262,837 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,316,639 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 262,837 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.84% of CF Industries worth $101,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,560,000. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec lifted its position in CF Industries by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 1,775,106 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $159,227,000 after acquiring an additional 610,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CF Industries by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,133,709 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $281,104,000 after acquiring an additional 568,710 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in CF Industries by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,019,926 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $78,881,000 after acquiring an additional 545,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,013,846 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $449,742,000 after acquiring an additional 480,126 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF opened at $121.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.42 and a 1-year high of $141.96.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. CF Industries's dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CF. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $118.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF Industries

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, VP Erik M. Mayer sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $187,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,341 shares in the company, valued at $790,659.29. This represents a 19.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 3,499 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $438,704.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 31,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,891,293.68. This trade represents a 10.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 82,408 shares of company stock worth $9,971,298 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key CF Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting CF Industries this week:

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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